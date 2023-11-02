DHACK2023 returns in December for students focusing on computer science, marketing, and entrepreneurship

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Are you a Detroit high school student? Want to win some prize money and get free merchandise?

You may want to come collaborate, create, and learn at a business event called D-HACK23 and everyone is welcome no matter your skills!

It's put on by the nonprofit Accelerate4KIDS and it's a one-day action-packed event where students learn tech skills galore.

It's a program where high school students are together for 12 hours and they learn quite a bit about computer science and STEM. It's a competition and they win prizes.

“We came together, okay, what are you good at? What are you good at and what am I good at and how can we use our specific skill sets,” said Jordan James-Vinales, Cass Tech student.

The students are placed in four-member teams and each one has a job to do. For example, one person may map out a PowerPoint, another student sketches out the idea on paper and another student may design it on a website.

Stephen Cassini is taking a team from Cass High School this year.

“This format allows them to compete in a Shark Tank style presentation, 12 hours all day preparing, learning new skills, programing, marketing, and entrepreneurship,” said Stephen Cassini, Cass Tech Business and Technology Teacher.

We were there when DHack 22 went off without a hitch last year in Detroit. Brothers Jordan and Jaidon James-Vinales came in second place.

“One thing I took away from that experience was organization. Me and Jordan were in a group of people,” said Jaidon James-Vinales, Cass Tech Student.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “Did this experience make you want to go into a job dealing with STEM Computer Science?

“I do want to go into some type of STEM field in the future,” said Jordan.

Thahn Tran who founded Accelerate4Kids came up with DHACK, which is now in its sixth year.

“We're having kids come in as a team or we put them on a team, learn technology is programmer marketing person creative person then who wants to be the entrepreneur,” said Thanh Tran, Executive Director of Accelerate4KIDS.

Seventeen high schools took part last year. Students learned to build relationships, gained new friends, and learned skills at the same time.

“Why do you think this DHACK benefits so many students?” asked Clifford.

“It's such a great organization, it not only promotes the technical skills that are necessary for today's young people, but A.I. emphasizes entrepreneurship and marketing,” said Cassani.

This year, 55 high school students can take part. If you want in on this one-day hackathon which will even teach you how to craft a project using artificial intelligence, you may want to sign up before it is too late. The best part is it's all free.

DHACK23 will take place December 2nd from 9 am until 9 pm in Detroit but you need to register.

The top three teams will win prizes.

DHACK23

Dec 02, 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM EST

2826 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216, USA

