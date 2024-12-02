Downriver man with disability gifted new furnace from local company

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver man received a life-changing gift just in time for the holidays. Sixty-seven-year-old Ronnie Cooksey's decades-old furnace is getting an upgrade from Dynamic Energy Solutions.

“I can just say I feel really blessed," Cooksey said.



Co-owners of Dynamic Energy Solutions Jason Thorpe and Randy Calhoun said a furnace is expensive and that is why they give someone a new one every year.

“A typical furnace is anywhere form $4,500 to $7,000," Thorpe said. “We’re a family-owned business and we just want to give back to the community, so we’re glad we can help.”

Thorpe and Calhoun told us this year, they found Cooksey through the Facebook page Down River and Friends.

“Essentially, a Facebook page recommended somebody through them, and here we are," Calhoun said.

Cooksey's niece, Lisa Kuberacki, was a big part of putting this together. She said she was contacted by the nonprofit RAINA, or Reaching All in Need of Assistance, about her uncle.

"And my uncle, the kind-hearted person that he is, he said 'Lisa, there might be more people out there that need it more than me,'" Kuberacki said.

Kuberack said her uncle, who is disabled, needed a furnace more than she thought. The last time his was replace was 34 years ago.

“I knew it was old, I just didn’t know it was that old," Cooksey said.

Calhoun told us it was not working when he went out to do an initial assessment.

“Which was just a quick fix, which we were able to do to get it running to get him scheduled out without having a loss of heat for the time being," Calhoun said.

Cooksey told us he can worry a lost less this winter.

“I know there might be other people out there in need and I just pray for them that they will get some help along the way like I was lucky enough to," Cooksey said.