EP Freestore gives Eastpointe community a place to share what they have and take what they need

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A small stand on Bell Avenue in Eastpointe is open around the clock, offering free items to anyone who needs them — and the community is the one keeping it running.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Eastpointe's EP Freestore is open 24/7 for those in need

The EP Freestore sits across from Bellview Elementary School. It operates on one simple idea: take what you need, leave what you can.

Janeen Costanza, a local caregiver, said she visits the stand every day with her client.

"It helps out because there's things that a lot of families can't afford, and they have young ones, so it helps out with the food bill and clothing bill," Costanza said.

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The stand stocks non-perishable food items, diapers, books, and clothing — much of it business attire. Costanza said the quality of donations is often surprising.

"Some people put brand new stuff out here. I mean, look, it still has a tag on it," Costanza said. "I got a really nice table fan from up here, and a few electronics, and they actually work."

Timothy Kniaz started the project outside his home in 2020. He said the free clothing rack is the most popular item, and that donations come in constantly.

"I believe that everybody has something that they can give to somebody else. Like all this stuff that's on this stand is all donated," Kniaz said.

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Kniaz said he has noticed the need for the freestore growing recently.

"I think right now with the prices rising and everything, I'm seeing a lot more people stopping over and talking to each other, asking each other what they would need out here, so people are actually fulfilling each other's needs by putting diapers and stuff like that out here," Kniaz said.

Neighbors don't just donate items — they also take time to clean and organize the stand for the next person who stops by, Kniaz said.

"I mean, you can look outside at 4 o'clock in the morning. There will be people organizing stuff," Kniaz said.

Sheena Myers lives in the neighborhood and regularly donates to the stand.

"I really just donate clothes mostly, and shoes," Myers said. "It's very convenient for people, and I think it's really nice what they've set up here."

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For many in the area, the EP Freestore has become more than a place to find free goods.

"It's just a nice thing. Everybody in the neighborhood knows it's here," Costanza said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

