Goodwill of Greater Detroit expands to Madison Heights with mission to give back

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shoppers at the new Goodwill store in Madison Heights say they are so excited about the location, but what’s most important is that the money they spend on Thursday will make a difference in someone’s life.

Jeff Ukrainec is the vice president of Donated Goods Retail for Goodwill of Greater Detroit. He says the mission of Thursday’s grand opening is every dollar spent will go toward helping someone in the community get a job.

“Our mission is putting people to work,” Ukrainec said. “So all the revenue we generate here today and the donations will go back into our job training and placement programs that give people jobs or give people skills necessary to get a job.”

Justice Gossman and her friend Ariana Soehren both say they are happy to contribute to the store's cause. In fact, Ariana says she will continue doing her part.

“Yes, it’s also a lot of clothes in my closet, so I’ll be donating here,” Soehren said.

Maryann Romanchuk says the deals she is getting at the store make it easy for her to give back to the community.

"I’m giving used clothes new life,” she said.

If you would like to contribute to the cause, you can donate on Goodwill of Greater Detroit's website.

