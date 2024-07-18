'Life is very precious': Detroit twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Living to see 100 years old is a beautiful thing. On Wednesday, two Detroit women celebrated their 100th birthday.

“All I can say is that it’s a blessing to be here at 100 years old,” Doris Ward said.

Ward is celebrating a century of life with her twin sister Loris Pryor.

“To live this long, I never thought it would happen or not happen. I never thought about it,” Pryor said.

The two celebrated over the weekend with a birthday party that brought out all their family and friends. Ward said that was another blessing.

“The good Lord blessed us to still… see our family and that was a blessing,” she said.

In total, the two have nine children and have witnessed several generations of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Growing up, the two say they did everything together.

“We are always together with everything — everything,” Pryor said. “She ain’t go without me … I ain’t go without her. (We were) always together.”

Today, they still do everything together, including trips to the casino.

But if they had to pick out their most favorite memory, it is dancing.

“We did a lot of dancing,” Ward said.

On their birthday, the twins may not have been able to get up and dance, but the two still tapped their feet and moved to the sound of the music while family members hustled for them.

The sisters say that living as long as they have is a gift. The two have a gift for others on how to see the milestone they are witnessing:

“Life is very precious, or I wouldn’t be here,” Pryor said. “It’s just precious to live this long.”

