Little Lions fan surprised with tickets after donating 400+ items to food drive

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of metro Detroit's youngest Lions fans will be having a ball this weekend and it is all thanks to his big heart.

Pine Knob Elementary School third grader Mason Bonds donated more than 400 items to a food drive part of Calvary Lutheran Church in Clarkston.

“It felt like I did something very good,” Mason said.

He was the largest contributor in the whole school, which donated more than 6,000 pounds of food. He scored himself free tickets to this Sunday's game at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills after winning a random drawing.

He said he did it by collecting people’s old pop cans and turning them into cash. He used that money to by food for the pantry.

“So, that helped so much because it’s a lot of cans," Mason said.

He told us he was inspired by his favorite player, Jahmyr Gibbs, to do something good.

“He’s one of my favorites, he’s good and he didn’t have a lot of money at first and then, we love helping the people in need, so we helped the other people in need and that’s just like helping Gibbs," Mason said.

The can drive coordinator, Katrina Rivenburg, said it is kids like Mason who truly make a difference.

“From this, they’re already putting together so many boxes for families, so it’s not just sitting on the shelves, which brings me so much joy walking in here," Rivenburg said.

Mason's contribution along with the rest of the kids at Pine Knob took it to the next level.

“In my perspective, that definitely surpassed what I thought we would raise," Rivenburg said.

This little Lions fan is gearing up the big game, but he says his act of kindness means way more than some tickets.

“That’d be cool to win, but we can help the people in need too," Mason said.