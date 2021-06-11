Livonia-based Hygieia's D-Nav app helps patients with Type 2 Diabetes

(WXYZ) — The numbers are alarming. People are losing their eyesight, their limbs, and their lives to Type 2 Diabetes.

It is estimated that 70,000 people in Metro Detroit are taking insulin to treat it. But the dosage, the calculation must to accurate and that can be tricky.

Well, a Livonia-based company a remedy for that. It created a product to partner with patients every step of the way, in the form of an app called D-Nav.

If you are committed to taking care of yourself or helping someone you love, ask the doctor about the D-Nav Program.

Your physician can refer you or you can go on the website hygieia.com. They will bring you into the virtual clinic to get started.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to one of its clients, who says D-Nav changed his life.