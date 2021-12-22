Local woman creates online baby registry for expecting mothers living at Cass Community Social Services

For the last 8 years, Karen Whitefoot of Goodrich and six other women have been collecting brand new baby items for expecting mothers living at Cass Community Social Services (CCSS).

CCSS is a nonprofit organization helping hundreds of Metro Detroit's homeless get back on their feet.

“We think homeless we think of the people under the bridge on 8 mile. We think of the people begging on the corners. The face of homelessness today is really families. Mom, children, people, that were displaced and they need some help,” Whitefoot said.



Inspired by the expected birth of Prince George, the first born child of British Royals Kate and Willam in 2013, Whitefoot thought it would be great to give back to expecting mothers here in the U.S.

That's because she believes “every baby deserves a royal welcome.”

“We never meet these woman, They don’t come to the shower, we just send everything right back to Cass," she said. "We’re very very proud of the fact that the Cass babies are the most well dressed baby around.”

Whitefoot says over the years she’s seen the baby shower grow, but due to the pandemic last year’s shower was canceled. This year she’s bringing it back in a new and exciting way.

“This year we’re modifying things and doing our shower online.”

For the time being, the baby shower will be converted into an online baby registry.

“We put some warm clothes on there. Some snow suits, hats, mittens. All kinds of things on that list from any budget," Whitefoot said.

All items purchased on the registry will be donated directed to Cass. And for the purposes of this baby shower, any items donated must be new.

“We’ve continued it once already and we may just keep going with that as long as the need is there," Whitefoot said.