Marathon runner gives medal to doctors who helped her get back to health

(WXYZ) — A marathon runner who could barely walk six months ago says she has doctors at Henry Ford to thank for helping her return to health.

Brenda Mack says she began running marathons at age 48. The now 67-year-old says she has since run in 18 marathons and 16 half marathons.

Mack says just a few weeks after running in the Air Force marathon in the fall of 2022, she was unable to walk.

"I identify as a marathon runner and when I couldn’t do that I was like who am I? What am I going to do," said Mack.

Mack says she contacted her friend Dr. Lisa Rogers who instantly recognized Mack likely had a severely pinched nerve in her lumbar region. Rogers says she referred Mack to spinal surgery specialist Dr. Muwaffak Abdulhak at Henry Ford Hospital.

"She had an unusual condition," said Dr. Muwaffak Abdulhak who is the hospital's head of spinal surgery. "Her spine had maligned itself where one vertebral body is offset on another one and so, in the end result, the tunnel is not aligned."

Abdulhak says if left untreated, Mack's issue could have led to lifelong pain and prevented her from running ever again.

Mack underwent a state-of-the-art surgery which involved the placement of screws in her back. After months of rehab, she was able to complete the Free Press Marathon in Detroit this past fall.

Wednesday, Mack presented her medal to Dr. Abdulhak as a show of gratitude.

"I'm so thankful that I’m able to run again," said a tearful Mack. "It’s like besides my husband and my dogs, it’s the next most important thing to me. It really is a huge part of my life."