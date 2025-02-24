Michigan family turns their open heart surgery journey into story for other families

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At three years old, Ariella Cuadrado, better known as Ari, has been through more than most kids her age.

“Ari was born with Down syndrome. About 50% of kiddos with Down syndrome are also born with Congenital heart defects. Ari’s was found when I was only 20 weeks pregnant," Ari's mother, Jeanett Orozco, said.

She said Ari's first of two open heart surgeries were at just three days old. The second was at three months.

“She was about one and a half and she realized her scar down her chest when we were in the bathtub and her first words were like, what’s this, and I said oh that’s your scar,” Orozco said.

When that happened, Orozco said she was hoping to find a book to better explain to Ari what her scar meant, but it did not exist.

“So, I'm like, alright, I have to take it upon myself to write something like this that can, I can communicate with other parents and help them help their kids understand what the scar was for," Orozco said.

That is exactly what she did. Orozco said she reached out to an online publisher, and they created the book Ari's Magical Mark.

The entire family stopped by the Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit on Monday to donate 145 of their books to kids undergoing heart surgery.

“I think it’s a great contribution to the community.” Dr. Mamdouh Al-Ahmadi, Ari’s surgeon, said. “You know, you, I'm going to say, I’ve lost a sister with a Congenital heart disease. Unfortunately she could not be cured and I feel good about what I do and it’s a good memory for me, it’s a good thing I can show it to my own kids and to tell them that you can contribute, you can do something for the community.”

The children's book iscurrently being sold on Amazon.

Orozco said she has already had a few people reach out to say they have connected with her story.

“Just knowing that I’ve helped parents get through that and get through a diagnosis like Down syndrome, get through open heart surgery, that is exactly what I want," Orozco said.

