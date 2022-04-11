Serving the ones who served: Marine Corps Vet gets a new roof after years of leaks in historic Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a complete tear-off. Old and brittle shingles coming off a home on Edison Street.

“The opportunity to be picked for something like this is like winning the lottery,” said U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Christopher Wilson.

Crews are installing a brand-new roof on Wilson’s on his childhood home that was built in 1922.

“I wanted to do it myself, but I am limited as far as ability to get it done,” said Wilson.

Mr. Wilson walks with a slight limp because he has a metal rod in his leg.

As a Marine, he says there is no challenge too big. So, he had plans on replacing his roof that’s been causing severe leaks for over three years.

What may seem like a win to this veteran is a small token of appreciation from Habitat of Humanity Detroit and Rock Solid Exteriors, a local roofing contractor.

“We feel that it is very important to serve our veterans who have served our country. And we know that having a safe stable home leads to so many great outcomes,” said Mary Ellen Kearney with Habitat for Humanity.

A close friend of Mr. Wilson heard about the home repair program for vets through Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor and signed him up.

“I really didn’t think this was going to happen. And it did. I’m grateful,” Wilson said with surprise.

To date, more than 325 military members just like Wilson have received new roofs through this repair program.

As Mr. Wilson looks up at roofers tearing down a roof that was also repaired almost 20 years ago, he can’t help but think about the cost.

“It’s just a great load off your shoulders. It’s a very expensive job,” said Wilson.

An expensive but necessary job that would’ve cost him around $10,000.

“It’s a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful thing. I appreciate it. I really do,” he adds.

A small act of service thanking him for his sacrifice and service to his country.