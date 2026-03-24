Southgate students create school newspaper to raise money for community organizations in need

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Creative Montessori Academy in Southgate are learning how to give back to their community by producing and selling their own school newspaper.

Under the guidance of special education teacher Sandra Parker, the young journalists create artwork and write stories. They sell the newspapers for $1 each, with all proceeds going straight to helping others in the Downriver community.

"I think it’s a great idea because it teaches the students about community involvement. They think outside of themselves," Parker said.

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This week, the students chose to support the Downriver Central Animal Control Shelter. They handed over a check for more than $150 to animal control officer Brian Daugherty and collected bags full of essential supplies, including blankets and towels.

"That was a blessing that they chose to do that and I was very grateful, again, that they chose here and I was actually happy with the amount that they got," Daugherty said. "You never know what to expect and I mean the fact that they got that much of a response from a piece of paper for a newsletter for a school, that was amazing."

"Every little bit helps, especially with the amount of animals coming in and out of the doors."

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For seventh grader Aidian Carson, the cause hits close to home.

"This is actually my work right here," Aidian said. "I got a dog that was a rescue dog. Its old owner was abusive."

When I asked Carson what it feels like knowing he is going to be able to help dogs like his own at home, he said it feels great.

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Another student, Gabe, shared the topic of his contribution to the paper.

"Animal shelters and why we need them," Gabe said.

"It’s a bad time right now for everyone, but I think that if we all give a little, that makes a big difference in someone else’s life," Parker said.

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Parker hopes this initiative will spark a movement.

"The biggest reason why I wanted you here today is because I wanted other schools to jump on the wagon and try to do things like this as well," Parker said. "This is our future here. This is the youth that will be running countries, jobs, schools down the road and we have to make sure that we are sending them well prepared to be good humans."

For their next edition, these students are hoping to help a women's shelter in the community.

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