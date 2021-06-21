St. Joseph Mercy Oakland changes the conversation from sickness to health with new farm

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is not a place where you would expect to see a farm, but a hospital and health care team in metro Detroit thought differently.

They believe a farm on hospital property is a perfect opportunity to change the conversation from illness to health for patients, doctors, and an entire community.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom went to where the crops are growing in Pontiac.

It is a beautiful venture and there are so many ways to get involved.

Hospital colleagues and local members of the community are invited to volunteer at the farm by e-mailing OaklandFarm@stjoeshealth.org .

Members of the community interested in participating in the farm share program can sign up at https://stjoesfarm.org/st-joes-oakland-farm-share/ .

Those interested in donating funds to support farm operations and programing can visit https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/oakland-farm-donation-form .