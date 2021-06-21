St. Joseph Mercy Oakland changes the conversation from sickness to health with new farm

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is not a place where you would expect to see a farm, but a hospital and health care team in metro Detroit thought differently.
They believe a farm on hospital property is a perfect opportunity to change the conversation from illness to health for patients, doctors, and an entire community.
7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom went to where the crops are growing in Pontiac.
It is a beautiful venture and there are so many ways to get involved.
Hospital colleagues and local members of the community are invited to volunteer at the farm by e-mailing OaklandFarm@stjoeshealth.org.
Members of the community interested in participating in the farm share program can sign up at https://stjoesfarm.org/st-joes-oakland-farm-share/.
Those interested in donating funds to support farm operations and programing can visit https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/oakland-farm-donation-form.
For questions regarding the farm or any of its classes or programs, please visit Stjoesfarm.org. You may also follow The Farm at St. Joe's Oakland on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.