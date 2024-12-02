U-M medical students to kick off annual Galens Tag Days to benefit local children

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — University of Michigan medical students will soon be dressing up in onesies and red ponchos to collect donations to help children in Washtenaw County.

It's all for the 98th annual Galens Tag Days — an effort that's happened since 1914, with this year's fundraiser running from December 5-7. All donations will benefit local children's organizations, including Ele's Place, Girls Group and more. The donations help support nonprofits that provide educational resources, medical care, and special needs to children.

Organizers say last year's Tag Days raised over $80,000 for children in need.

Every person who donates any dollar amount gets a signature tag to wear on their coat or hospital badge.

If you're interested in donating and learning more about Tag Days, you can scan the QR codes in the photo below. You can also find more info here.