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Variety Bike Night returns to UWM Field, presenting bikes to dozens of kids

Variety's Bike Night is returning to UWM Field in Utica once again, this year giving 150 kids a brand new bicycle.
Variety Bike Night returns to UWM Field, presenting bikes to dozens of kids
Variety Bike Night returns to UWM Field, presenting bikes to dozens of kids
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UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Variety's Bike Night is returning to UWM Field in Utica once again, this year giving 150 kids a brand new bicycle.

Watch Glenda Lewis's live video reports:

Variety Bike Night returns to UWM Field, presenting bikes to dozens of kids
Variety Bike Night returns to UWM Field, presenting bikes to dozens of kids

They'll also receive a lock and helmet, as well as a memorable evening at the ballpark. It will include a baseball ticket, hot dogs, popcorn and pop, a visit with United Shore Professional Baseball League mascots and players, as well as on-field experiences, a Variety t-shirt, and more.

The event is hosted by 7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis. The bikes are provided by private donations and partnerships with corporations and foundations, with each $225 donation providing a new bike, lock, and helmet to a kid in need.

For more information on Variety's giveaway, click here.

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