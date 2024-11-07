Vietnam Vets in Detroit hand out 100 free turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local Vietnam veterans are helping Detroiters have a happy Thanksgiving by passing out 100 free turkeys Thursday to anyone in need.

The kind deed came from the Vietnam Veterans of America's Chapter Nine in Detroit.

"I love giving," member Calogero Tasios said.

Tasios held back tears when we asked him how it felt to give back to the community he grew up in.

"It feels good," Tasios said.

The holiday known for food and family may still be a few weeks away, but people like Keith Dinkins, appreciate the generosity of these veterans.

"I'm in an electric scooter and it's kind of hard for me to get out to the stores to purchase a turkey and everything," Dinkins said.

He was the first in line on Thursday to grab a turkey.

"It means a whole to me, having a turkey, and having something to eat," Dinkins said.

Debra Hand also appreciated the gift of a free turkey with the cost of so many other items at grocery stores being up.

"To me sharing is love and I love to love," Hand said.

She said she plans on cooking it on Thanksgiving, then sharing it with anyone who needs a good meal.

"If somebody comes over that's hungry, I have enough to feed them, you know, to share," Hand said.

Vietnam veteran and organizer of the turkey giveaway Paul Palazzolo said it makes him feel good to help his community.

"This is just a little help before Thanksgiving to make them feel good," Palazzolo said. "There's still one-third of the people financially who are just going from paycheck to paycheck."

Palazzolo tells us cars started lining up almost two and a half hours before they started handing out the birds, and he is asking more people to do what they can this holiday season, and beyond.

"You know, if we all did a little helping of others that aren't as fortunate as us then things would be a lot better for everybody," Palazzolo said.