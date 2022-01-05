Village of Dundee steps up to help a cancer patient and her son living in their car

DUNDEE, MI (WXYZ) — A local police officer has been working to make sure a mother and her son can get back on their feet after spotting them sleeping in their car in the Village of Dundee.

According to a Facebook post, the officer learned that the woman was a cancer patient and that she and her son (and dog) had lost their home in Western Michigan during the fall.

The officer said the family ended up in Dundee because the woman had cancer treatments several times a week in Ann Arbor.

The Facebook post also revealed that the family spent Christmas in their vehicle.

Almost immediately, the officer made calls to local leaders, clergy, and business owners and all found ways to assist this family.

According to the Village of Dundee, businesses like Bricktown Coney Island and Social House 103 have donated hundreds of dollars to the family for food at their restaurants. Others have paid for their hotel stays, given out Kroger food and fuel cards, clothing, and more.

"Nearly 20 envelopes of donations for our homeless cancer victim have been dropped off or mailed in so far and will be delivered to our adopted family today. $1485 in cash and $120 in gift cards along with other donation offers (clothing and food) which is being delivered to the family as we write this update," the Village of Dundee said on Facebook.

And while many have stepped up to help the family, the village says they are still in need of more help.

The village is asking anyone willing to help the family to mail donations to the Village office at 350 W Monroe St, Dundee, MI 48131 or to drop it off in the drop box at the front entrance to the Village office.

They say to mark the envelope as “Homeless Cancer Donation.” The office staff will collect the donations and make sure they get to the family.