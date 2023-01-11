Volunteers create place where Milford High students in need find gifts of necessities

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It started with the Milford Miracles project. Huron Valley Schools families took Christmas wish lists from children in need and played Santa.

As they worked to provide cheer, volunteers like student Angelina Maruskin noticed, some of the wish lists were not filled with wants, but rather necessities.

“Kids are asking for underwear, socks, or coats, and one or two toys,” said Angela Maruskin, a Milford High Student.

It then led to perhaps the true miracle — inspiration and action. Volunteers this week put together what is being called the Mav Shed at Milford High, home of the Mavericks. It is a place where the community is donating essentials for students.

Mom, Samreet Pavlak, asked the school if this was something she could help create after asking her daughter Sasha a question.

“Do you see kids who are struggling from stuff, where they might need basic essentials, like that is noticeable?” Sasha Pavlak says her mom asked. “And I am like, yeah, you can see they don’t have the basic essentials.”

“I asked my kids. We also worked with the administrators in the school on what types of things get requested. So - we have basic supplies, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant,” said Samreet Pavlak.

Students in need should know they are not alone. According to state data, 28.2% of students in the district are economically disadvantaged. School social worker Lauren Leege says sometimes the wide range of economic circumstances in the district makes it hard for children to ask for help.

“With that disparity in our economic status, I think those kids feel more isolated,” said Lauren Leege.

The Mav Shed is in the corner of the library, tucked away in a place where kids can privately access it. You can scan a QR code on a poster, list what you need and someone will help you.

“They can put their name, the items that they need, and also the items that we may not have,” said Leege. “It also gives you the chance to come to the Man shed yourself to shop, or to have those items privately packaged up for you.”

If you want to donate, you can do so online or at the school office. Here is a list of donations needed. The goal is to not just provide items, but a message.

“Everything is a possibility and people are willing to help,” said Sasha.

Mav Shed Flyer 2022 (1) by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



