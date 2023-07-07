Weekend event offering free eye care and glasses at Detroit's Grace Community Church

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday afternoon at Grace Community Church in Detroit a member on the non-profit OneSight asked Kensley Thrush, "Want to put them on?"

Kensley is three. Too young to have known that her vision needed help, until this moment when she leaned in and let the OneSight member fit her with her first pair of glasses.

"I love it!" said Kensley.

Kensley is one of five hundred some kids and adults who will be given free eye exams and glasses this weekend at a free vision event put on by HAP and the non-profit OneSight at Grace Community Church.

Referring to the event, Kensley's mom Amber Thrush told us, "They have the checkups, they have to go to the dentist, the eye doctor, so do we as parents, so yeah it takes that burden off."

OneSight travels the globe providing free eye care.

They cite that 1 in 3 people around the world have uncorrected poor vision and that without treatment, it gets worse.

Chip Tischer, Director of Community Outreach for HAP said, "There is a need that if kids can’t see, they can’t learn properly."

Throughout the church Friday both kids and adults were explaining that everything finally "looked clear" for them.

The vision event started Thursday and will go through Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The free help is even extended to blood checks, immunizations, and medical advice on-site.

Moms of four, Jasmine Mahone from Detroit told us, "This is beautiful for me, it’s an honor for me."