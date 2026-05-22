WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Five women staying at Grace Centers of Hope in Pontiac received free makeovers at Lush Hair Studio in West Bloomfield, giving them a fresh start as they prepare to re-enter the workforce.

Stylists spent the day doing hair, nails and makeup for the women who have faced addiction, abuse and homelessness.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report below:

West Bloomfield salon gives free makeovers to women staying in Pontiac shelter

Sandy Super, the owner of Lush Hair Studio, said the idea came after she and her staff toured the Grace Centers of Hope facility.

"They are women that have had some sort of addiction or had some kind of issues, abuse in their lives and had some really rough times. And as they're getting through and getting ready to go out back into the workforce, we wanted to have them come in and give them full makeovers to make them feel beautiful from the inside out," Super said.

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Grace Centers of Hope offers women and their children a second chance, providing rehabilitation services, job assistance and pathways to stable housing.

Amber Smelser, one of the women receiving a makeover, described how her appearance had been tied to her pain.

"When you look all raggedy, you think about all the bad stuff that you've gone through," Smelser said.

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Laura Cardew, 40, has been at Grace Centers of Hope for one month. At one point before that, she lived in a tent.

"Being homeless really traumatizes you. Living outside really traumatizes you," Cardew said. "If it wasn't for Grace, where would I be right now? I'd be back on the street. I'd be back in that tent trying to work things out."

Michelle Merritt, another resident, reflected on how far she has come.

"Before I went to Grace, I went to jail for 45 days. And then I went to Grace and I've been there ever since. Seven months and I've been seven months sober," Merritt said.

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Chrisynda Miller said she is focused on building a new future.

"I'm getting my GED. I'm learning new life skills," Miller said.

The stylists said the experience was just as meaningful for them.

Chelsea Contway, a stylist at Lush Hair Studio, said she felt a personal connection to the women she was helping.

"I see myself in these women, and it could've been me, too," Contway said.

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Stylist Parker Berry said the event aligned with what she loves most about her work.

"I love making people feel confident and feel better about themselves and like their best selves. So, this really ties into it," Berry said.

Stylist Madeline Exner said she was glad to contribute more than just her skills.

"Super stoked to be helping them out, and donating my time, donating products and color so that we can get them madeover for their new chapter," Exner said.

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Stylist Rianna Baughman described the broader mission of Grace Centers of Hope.

"From rehabilitation, to making sure that they have jobs, to making sure that they have homes that they can later call their own," Baughman said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

