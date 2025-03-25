Young man on road to recovery after nearly dying in horrific motorcycle crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ten months ago, 21-year-old Cody Thomas got on his motorcycle as he loved to do, but little did he know that day would change his life forever.

"I was going home to see my mom for Mother's Day, that's about all I remember," said Thomas.

According to police, Thomas was riding along Gratiot Avenue near Carriage Way Drive in Chesterfield Township when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

"Every thought running through your head. Not knowing. They already told us on the phone that they thought he wouldn't make it," said Thomas' mother, Jennifer.

She remembers that day like it was yesterday.

"I was just thinking, my youngest. Hoping to be able to hold his hand one more time," she said.

The driver who hit Thomas was charged with driving with a suspended license, causing injury. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail and two years' probation.

Thomas wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered a traumatic brain injury. His doctors are saying he's lucky to be alive.

"Initially, he got significant amounts of treatment, including where they had to take off a piece of his skull," said Dr. Tyler Williamson from DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

"I was almost dead. I was almost, you know, 'pinned' if this was wrestling," said Thomas.

A wrestler all through high school, it was Thomas's fighting spirit that kept him alive, and a little help from someone special — his former high school wrestling coach

"I was involved in a car accident 36 years, 9 months, and 13 days ago," said Mark Pringle.

Pringle, a wrestling coach of more than 30 years, was 28 years old when he was hit by a drunk driver and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

His recovery is now inspiring Thomas.

"I see he's doing great after his accident, and I want to be just like him. I'm going to be doing great," said Thomas.

"Just watching him in therapy. 'Cody, this brings back memories.' He knows that he's not alone," said Pringle.

Thomas' mother says he has never once asked, 'Why me?' Meaning, he's had such a positive outlook about this whole experience, and his coach says that's the wrestler in him.

"Wrestling is 95% mental. Knowing what you can do, what you put your body through, what you want to do, and doing it,' said Pringle.

"It strengthens you, makes you strong, not give up," said Thomas.

Today, Thomas spends three days a week at Detroit Medical Center's Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

When he's there, it's like he's back on the mat with his coach by his side, telling him that he can win this fight.

"I mean, it makes me so proud," said Thomas.