Watch
News

Actions

Ambassador Bridge closed after possible explosives found near Canadian side

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, linking the U.S. and Canada, is seen from Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ambassador Bridge
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 11:29:35-04

(WXYZ) — The Ambassador Bridge is shut down after possible explosives were found near the bridge on the Canadian side.

According to Windsor Police, the scene is near the bridge. The area has been evacuated.

Originally, only U.S. traffic to Canada was affected, but now traffic going both ways is shut down.

The Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene, police say.

Stay with 7 Action News for updates on this breaking story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!