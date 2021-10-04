Ambassador Bridge closed after possible explosives found near Canadian side

(WXYZ) — The Ambassador Bridge is shut down after possible explosives were found near the bridge on the Canadian side.

According to Windsor Police, the scene is near the bridge. The area has been evacuated.

The #AmbassadorBridge is now closed BOTH WAYS. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge. https://t.co/MtFpl51Zsa — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2021

Originally, only U.S. traffic to Canada was affected, but now traffic going both ways is shut down.

The Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene, police say.

