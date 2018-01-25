Possible plea deal coming for former Flint emergency manager

(WXYZ) - Today there was a significant development in the Flint Water Crisis criminal case.



Former Emergency Manager Gerald Ambrose did not dispute the five felony charges filed against him and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case against Ambrose now moves to Circuit Court.

But experts tell 7 Action News this is usually only done when a possible plea deal is in the works.

The Special Prosecutor has already secured four plea deals in the criminal probe.

Ambrose worked in Flint during the switch from Detroit water to Flint river water, which contaminated the water supply with lead.

A total of 15 people have been charged in the case so far.