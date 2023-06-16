Possible tornado tears through Monroe, leaving residents without power and damage

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A spring storm ripped through metro Detroit Thursday evening leaving neighbors with no power and cleanup work.

There’s evidence of a tornado possibly hitting Monroe, but that has not yet been confirmed ahead of the National Weather Service’s planned survey of the area on Friday.

"We were looking at trees in the road and then the big boom, and turned around and we were like what was — that's what that was," Monroe resident Keith Lee said as he pointed at part of a tree inside his home.

Lee says it took all of five minutes for the trees around his house to come crashing down. He, his son and his dog Al were inside when a branch pierced right through the roof.

“It could have killed somebody," Lee said.

Neighbors says the storm came and went fast but did so much damage.

Kevin Sharp was among the neighbors who got the worst of it. He was surprised at how much damage hit the area.

“Power lines got ripped off the house, tree on the roof, trees everywhere," he said.

Neighbors have banded together to clean up their yards and streets.

The Bellman family came home to damage. But they aren't stressing.

“We are just thankful everybody’s OK. And that's just life — it is unpredictable," Shelby Bellman said.

Although they’re dealing with damage and cleanup, residents are staying positive.

“Just glad to be alive," Lee said.

Lee and Sharp have already contacted their insurance companies. And as far as the work goes, everyone is pitching in.