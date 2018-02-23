Pothole and road repairs on I-75, I-696 canceled today due to weather

7:26 AM, Feb 23, 2018
(WXYZ) - Some relief for drivers trying to get home to start their weekend. 

Pothole and road repairs on I-75 and I-696 have been canceled today due to incoming rain.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on the following projects, and will resume when conditions allow. 

Friday:

I-696 in Oakland:
7am-7pm: WB I-696 from 75 to Woodward and NB/SB 75 RAMPS CLOSING TO WB 696
7am-9am: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed (75 ramps closed)
9am-3pm: ONLY RIGHT LANE OPEN, 3 left closed (75 ramps closed)
3pm-7pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed (75 ramps closed)
 
I-696 in Macomb:
- EB I-696 from Dequindre to Mound:
 7:30am-7pm: Two left lanes open, 2 right closed
 7:30am-3pm: Dequindre ramp to EB 696, ramp closed
 
I-75 in Oakland:
-SB I-75 from Adams and Crooks:
7am-7pm: ONLY LEFT LANE OPEN, 2 right closed
 
US-24/Telegraph in Oakland:
-No Friday work – all lanes open
- Resumes Saturday

 

 

