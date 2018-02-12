Pothole repairs on I-75, I-696 and Telegraph will happen during rush hour

(WXYZ) - With the snow finally past and a winter warm up on the way, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews are preparing once again to fix Michigan's roads.

According to MDOT, contracted crews will begin repairing the worst of the pavement on I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Rd. beginning Monday.

The pavement repairs are planned for dry days and in 2-mile segments, while county crews patrol for potholes.

MDOT will focus on these areas: Eastbound I-696 between US-24 (Telegraph) and I-94 first, followed by Westbound I-696 from Dequindre to Telegraph; Southbound I-75 between 12 Mile and Coolidge followed by northbound; Southbound Telegraph between Long Lake and Orchard Lake followed by northbound.

At times, there will be only one lane open.

MDOT said the schedule will be:

Monday

Southbound Telegraph from Orchard Lake to Square Lake 9:30a - 7p: 1 right lane open, 2 left lanes closed



Tuesday