Power outage at pump station leads to water restrictions in Orion Township & Auburn Hills

Residents in Orion Township, Auburn Hills and part of Rochester Hills are being asked to limit their water usage after a power outage at a pump station, which is leading to reduced water pressure.

According to Orion Township, they are working with DTE and the Great Lakes Water Authority to resolve this as soon as possible.

"The water system is in an emergency operational state at the moment, so the above actions will help keep water available for all customers in the area, and adjacent Cities and Townships. You may witness or experience less than normal water pressure in all areas," the City of Auburn Hills said in a post on social media.

Auburn Hills is asking people to stop any non-necessary activities that use water, such as watering lawns, washing vehicles, filling outdoor pools and other recreational water activities.

The City of Rochester Hills also issued a boil water advisory for the northwest portion of the community because of the power outage.

There is no estimated time for pressure to be restored.

We have reached out to GLWA for a statement. That statement is below:

The Great Lakes Water Authority is responding to a disruption at its North Service Center Pump Station at approximately 8:00 a.m. today, which has impacted water flow to Rochester Hills, Orion Township, Auburn Hills, Lake Orion, a section of Oakland Township, Troy and Bloomfield Township. Crews have begun restoring water pressures to the impacted communities.

GLWA says the cause of disruption is being investigated.