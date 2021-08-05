Powerball adding 3rd weekly drawing on Monday, introducing new game in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Powerball is adding a third weekly drawing and also introducing a new feature called Double Play in Michigan and several other states.

According to the Powerball, a new Monday drawing will take place every week, and it's the first time the schedule has been altered since the Powerball started in 1992.

Drawings will continue to be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but the third weekly drawing will be offered.

Also, the Double Play feature will be available Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Washington.

“America’s jackpot game is picking up the pace to keep up with player demand – going from two drawings a week to six, if you include Double Play,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations.”

According to the Powerball, the Double Play feature is available, you can select the option for an extra $1 per play. Then, the numbers you play will be entered into a separate Double Play drawing which will take place shortly after the original drawing.

The jackpot is worth $10 million in every draw, and many of the other prizes are bigger than the main game.