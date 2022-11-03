Powerball increases to $1.5 billion and approaches record high

(WXYZ) — The Powerball jackpot is approaching a new record high after no one hit all five numbers on Wednesday night's drawing.

Now, the jackpot is at $1.5 billion, with a cash option of $745.9 million, for the drawing on Saturday night.

It's currently the third-largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history. The record is a $1.586 billion Powerball from 2016 that was one by people in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The second-largest was $1.537 billion Mega Millions from 2018 that was the largest jackpot for a single ticket, won by a person in South Carolina.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.

There were 16 tickets that won a $1 million prize, but none were in Michigan.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.5 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

