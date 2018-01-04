Powerball

The Powerball has now jumped to a $550 million jackpot after nobody won Wednesday’s drawing of $460 million. The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

Powerball hasn't had such a big prize since August, when a Massachusetts player won a $758.7 million jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot is incredibly small. Powerball has odds at one in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions

A jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery climbed to an estimated $445 million, after no tickets matched all six numbers during Tuesday’s grand prize drawing.

The next drawing will be Friday night.

The Mega Millions lottery is offered in 44 U.S. states, the Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.