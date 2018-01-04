Powerball increases to $550M; Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $445M
DETROIT - Feeling lucky in the new year? Lottery players still have two chances at winning giant jackpots this week.
The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have both topped more than $400 million -- that's the second time in history that both jackpots were larger than $300 million, according to Mega Millions officials.
A jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery climbed to an estimated $445 million, after no tickets matched all six numbers during Tuesday’s grand prize drawing.
The next drawing will be Friday night.
The Mega Millions lottery is offered in 44 U.S. states, the Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
