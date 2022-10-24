Powerball jackpot hits $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot keeps rising and is now at $610 million ahead of the drawing on Monday night.

It's now the 8th largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history, according to Powerball officials. The cash prize is $292.6 million.

No one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and red Powerball 18.

According to Powerball officials, more than 1.4 million tickets did win cash prizes, including three tickets in New York, South Carolina and Texas that each won $1 million.

The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 when a ticket in Pennsylvania hit all six numbers to win a $206.9 million jackpot. There have been 34 drawings since then, and Monday's will be the 35th.

Powerball also has the world record for the largest jackpot, which was set in 2016 when it hit a record $1.586 billion and was shared by winners in California, Tennessee and Florida.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $610 Million (Estimated) – Oct. 24, 2022

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

