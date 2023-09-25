Powerball jackpot reaches fourth-largest ever ahead of Monday drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to the fourth-largest in history ahead of Monday night's drawing.
According to Powerball officials, the jackpot stands at $785 million for the drawing on Monday night.
No one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21 – and the Power Play multiplier was 2X.
The jackpot on Monday is behind only three grand prizes that reached the billion-dollar mark – $2.04 billion in 2022, $1.586 billion in 2016 and $1.08 billion earlier this year on July 19, 2023.
That July 19 drawing was the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot, and there have been 28 consecutive draws without a grand prize winner.
If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have their choice between a $367 million lump-sum payment or annual payments worth an estimated $785 million. Both options are before taxes.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
- $785 Million (est.) – Sept. 25, 2023
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY