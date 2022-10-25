Powerball Jackpot rises to $680 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing

(WXYZ) — The Powerball jackpot has risen to $680 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 18-23-35-45-54 with a Powerball of 16.

This prize is now the 7th largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history, according to Powerball officials. The cash prize is $326.1 million.

The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 when a ticket in Pennsylvania hit all six numbers to win a $206.9 million jackpot. There have been 35 drawings since then, and Wednesday's will be the 36th.

Powerball tickets can be played until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $680 Million (Estimated) – Oct. 26, 2022

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO