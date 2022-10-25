Watch Now
News

Actions

Powerball Jackpot rises to $680 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing

Powerball jackpot climbs to $375 million
Copyright Associated Press
Tony Dejak
<p>In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. The Associated Press has learned that the group that runs Powerball approved, then backed off, changes that would have given ticket buyers more bang for their two bucks than the game redesign implemented last year. In October, Powerball managers changed the game's matrix in a bid to build bigger jackpots to revive lagging player interest and ticket sales. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)</p>
Powerball jackpot climbs to $375 million
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 06:31:12-04

(WXYZ) — The Powerball jackpot has risen to $680 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 18-23-35-45-54 with a Powerball of 16.

This prize is now the 7th largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history, according to Powerball officials. The cash prize is $326.1 million.

The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 when a ticket in Pennsylvania hit all six numbers to win a $206.9 million jackpot. There have been 35 drawings since then, and Wednesday's will be the 36th.

Powerball tickets can be played until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
7. $680 Million (Estimated) – Oct. 26, 2022
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!