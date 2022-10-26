Powerball jackpot rises to $700M ahead of Wednesday's drawing, 5th largest in history

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise and is not the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history – an estimated $700 million.

According to Powerball officials, there have been 35 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner, and Wednesday's jackpot is the largest Powerball prize this year.

No one matched all six numbers drawn on Monday night – 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with a Powerball of 16.

Wednesday's jackpot has a $335.7 million cash value

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $700 Million (est.) – Oct. 26, 2022

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

