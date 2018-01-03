Michigan Lottery players have chance to win $440 million Powerball jackpot

Cloudy
Feeling lucky in the new year? Lottery players have a chance at winning a giant jackpot today.
Tonight, players of the Powerball game will seek a $440 million annuity prize, or a $278.3 million cash prize.
Powerball hasn't had such a big prize since August, when a Massachusetts player won a $758.7 million jackpot.
The odds of winning the jackpot is incredibly small. Powerball has odds at one in 292.2 million.
