Michigan Lottery players have chance to win $440 million Powerball jackpot

5:39 AM, Jan 3, 2018
2 hours ago
Feeling lucky in the new year? Lottery players have a chance at winning a giant jackpot today. 

Tonight, players of the Powerball game will seek a $440 million annuity prize, or a $278.3 million cash prize.

Powerball hasn't had such a big prize since August, when a Massachusetts player won a $758.7 million jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot is incredibly small. Powerball has odds at one in 292.2 million.

