Powerball jumps to $550M after no winning tickets sold

In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. The Associated Press has learned that the group that runs Powerball approved, then backed off, changes that would have given ticket buyers more bang for their two bucks than the game redesign implemented last year. In October, Powerball managers changed the game's matrix in a bid to build bigger jackpots to revive lagging player interest and ticket sales. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
No winning tickets were sold for the $460 million Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers selected Wednesday night were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number was 12.
The jackpot jumps to an estimated $550 million for Saturday's drawing. That would make it the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever.
Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.
The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $348 million.
Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game's grand prize will be $418 million in Friday's drawing.
