Powerball jumps to $800 million; 1 ticket sold Michigan for $1 million prize

(WXYZ) — Once again, no one hit the Powerball on Wednesday night, meaning the jackpot has increased once again to $800 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

According to Powerball officials, the jackpot is only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and this one is the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

No one matched all six numbers Wednesday night – 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and Powerball of 24.

However, six tickets, including one in Michigan, hit all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The estimated cash value for this Powerball is $383.7 million and the next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 29.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $800 Million (Est.) - Oct. 29, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

