Watch Now
News

Actions

Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots rise to combined $1B+ ahead of weekend drawings

Mega Millions
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 11:36:11-04

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have risen to more than $1 billion combined ahead of drawings on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $427 million before Friday night's drawing. The cash option is $220.6 million, and it would be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April when someone won a $20 million jackpot.

The Powerball is at $590 million before Saturday's drawing with a cash option of $304.8 million. It was last won in April when someone in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot.

Lottery retailers across Michigan can sell tickets up until 10:45 p.m. Friday for the Mega Millions and 9:45 p.m. Saturday for the Powerball.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV