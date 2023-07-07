Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots rise to combined $1B+ ahead of weekend drawings

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have risen to more than $1 billion combined ahead of drawings on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $427 million before Friday night's drawing. The cash option is $220.6 million, and it would be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April when someone won a $20 million jackpot.

The Powerball is at $590 million before Saturday's drawing with a cash option of $304.8 million. It was last won in April when someone in Ohio won a $252.6 million jackpot.

Lottery retailers across Michigan can sell tickets up until 10:45 p.m. Friday for the Mega Millions and 9:45 p.m. Saturday for the Powerball.