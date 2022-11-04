Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion

(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million.

The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

With no one able to match all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night, the jackpot prize grew from $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion.

Wednesday's Powerball numbers included white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and red Powerball 23.

There were 16 tickets that won a $1 million prize during Wednesday's drawing, but none were in Michigan.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.6 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

2. 1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO