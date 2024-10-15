'Prayer Up For Hutch': Gmac Cash writes song after Lions' Aidan Hutchinson's injury

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After Detroit Lions player Aidan Hutchinson suffered a devastating injury during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, fans began to send well wishes and prayers up for the defensive end.

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash made a song about Hutchinson, who many call "Hutch."

“Everybody was like you gotta make a song,” Gmac Cash said. “Everybody was coming up to me like you gotta make a song."

"Prayer Up For Hutch" is the song Gmac says he wrote in 20 minutes the day after Hutchinson was carted off the field and underwent surgery due to a broken tibia.

Gmac, born Gerald Allen, says his inspiration to do the song was not just because fans were asking him for it but for Hutchinson himself.

“The song, man, it’s basically a little inspiration for Hutch, you know, letting him know the city's still rocking with him,” Gmac Cash said.

Gmac gave me an exclusive invitation to come to Get Fresh Studios to watch him make his new masterpiece.

Gmac said he thinks the song will make an impact on the fans and hopefully Hutchinson’s spirits while recovering.

“Everything I do with Detroit has an impact,” the rapper said.

Related video: Gmac Cash makes song about Detroit Gateway sign after people express disappointment

Rapper disses new Detroit Gateway sign after people express disappointment

He also said that Detroit is not upset at Hutch’s injury but standing behind him and the Lions for the rest of the season.

"We're not mad,” he said. “That’s why I got that beat. I didn’t want a hype beat like aaayyyeee. I wanted something sincere, and that we want a speedy recovery.”

“We a 'lil down, but we're going to do what we gotta do.”

To hear the full song, visit Gmac Cash's social media pages.



