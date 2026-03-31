Pre-sales open for luxury Residences at The Detroit EDITION atop Hudson's Detroit tower

Bedrock announced that pre-sales have launched for the luxury condominiums inside the new Hudson's Detroit Tower.

According to Bedrock, The Residences at The Detroit EDITION is a collection of 96 high-rise condominiums located on top of the Detroit EDITION Hotel, a five-star hotel set to open inside the tower, which is slated to open in 2027.

Bedrock Detroit

“The Residences at The Detroit EDITION delivers a one-of-a-kind residential product to Detroit in the heart of all that our great city has to offer,” Bedrock Founder and Chair Dan Gilbert said in a statement. “From sweeping views of the skyline and Detroit River to unparalleled amenities with close proximity to the dynamic retail and restaurant scene at the ground level on Woodward Avenue, The Residences open the door to this landmark development and burgeoning downtown.”

The condos were designed by SHoP Architects and interiors from Yabu Pushelberg, and floor plans range from one to four bedrooms between 720 square feet and more than 4,500 square feet.

They will have floor-to-ceiling windows with 10-foot high ceilings, and sweeping views of the Detroit skyline. Pricing for the condominiums starts from the $600,000s.

Bedrock Detroit

According to Bedrock, The Residences will have 14,000 square feet of private indoor and outdoor amenities, including a fitness and aquatic suite, pool, hot tub, sauna and steam rooms. There will also be a club room, multi-sports simulator and sound studio, indoor parking garage and much more.

Residents will also have access to the Detroit EDITION Hotel amenities.

Bedrock Detroit

“The Residences at The Detroit EDITION set a new benchmark for Detroit, and we’re honored to lead the sales and marketing for such a transformative development,” said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. “This project exemplifies the fusion of modern architecture, elevated design and a lifestyle offering that rivals top global markets — all in the heart of Detroit’s most exciting new destination. With Detroit, we’ve now collaborated on four EDITION projects across the country — in West Hollywood, Edgewater, Miami and now the Midwest — each one redefining what it means to live exceptionally.”

Private appointments are available at the sales gallery at 1225 Woodward Ave.

