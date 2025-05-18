Pregnant woman & unborn child killed after being hit by drunk driver in Whiteford Twp

WHITEFORD, Twp. (WXYZ) — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed after being hit by a drunk driver in Whiteford Township late Saturday night.

We're told the crash happened on northbound US-23, north of Consear Road, around 10:00 p.m. last night.

Investigators say the woman, a 32-year-old Petersburg resident was driving a Ford Escape and heading north when the car was side-swiped by the driver of a Chrysler 300.

Witnesses told police that the driver of that Chrysler 300, a 24-year-old Ohio man, was passing vehicles at a high rate of speed before merging into the right lane from the shoulder, trying to pass the Ford Escape on the left.

The impact of the side swipe caused the Ford Escape to roll over several times over an embankment before coming to rest on it's right side. The woman was trapped inside the vehicle, and had to be pulled from the vehicle by Whiteford Township firefighters.

The woman was transported to the Toleod hospital. She was seven months pregnant, and her and the unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital.

After fleeing the scene on foot, the ohio man was found at a nearby gas station on US-223. He was arrested on two counts of Second-Degree Homicide and two counts of OWI causing death.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned in Monroe County 1st District Court later this week; prosecutors believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident; anyone with more info can contact the Traffic Services Division at (734)240-7548 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.