Prelim begins for metro Detroit doctor accused of preying on women & children

A Rochester Hills doctor who is accused of secretly filming women and children is in court for a preliminary exam on Friday.

Dr. Oumair Aejaz, 40, is facing more than a dozen charges related to allegedly filming women and children using hidden cameras. In October, the Oakland County prosecutor added 17 charges against Aejaz for a series of alleged assaults on a 6-year-old girl in 2023 and 2024.

It’s alleged that Aejaz placed hidden cameras in changing rooms, bathrooms, hospital rooms, closets, bedrooms, and closets of residences he had access to.

Watch below: Local doc accused of filming kids, adults at swim school, hospitals & more

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the victims range from children as young as two years old all the way up to adults.

Bouchard said Aejaz was a contract physician who went to different locations, and they have executed a number of search warrants.

During the course of the investigation, police seized several computers and phones and 15 external storage hard drives. Police said one of those hard drives alone had 13,000 videos on it.

Watch below: Lawsuits filed against hospitals that employed doctor accused of sex crimes

"A woman is, basically, unconscious in a hospital bed, and he is violating her, to a two-year-old, thinking they are out for a great swim day, and they are being captured naked," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said when announcing the investigation in August 2024.

Bouchard also says without the doctor's wife coming forward with evidence, the crime would not have come to light that may have been going on for over six years.

Court documents show that Aejaz's wife filed for divorce back in June. After Aejaz was charged, his wife was granted sole custody of their two minor children and sole possession of their home.

Several lawsuits have been filed in the case as well. Three women have sued a swim school for failing to protect them, and two class action lawsuits have been filed against DMC Sinai Grace and Henry Ford Macomb.