Live at 10: Prelim continues for James & Jennifer Crumbley in Oxford High School shooting

(WXYZ) — The pre-trial hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, will continue on Tuesday.

James and Jennifer will be in court in Oakland County at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. They are each charged with four counts of manslaughter in the shooting, which killed four students and injured several more.

They’re accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to intervene when the 15-year-old showed possible signs of mental distress.

This is the third day of the preliminary hearing, where a judge hears evidence before deciding whether or not they will stand trial.

Through multiple witness testimonies, the prosecution painted a picture of a couple focused on their horses, and at times dating outside their marriage, while their son battled disturbing and violent thoughts.

A detective working the case also pointed out their son’s social media posts seem to brag about the gun his parents allegedly bought for him. That same gun was used on Nov. 30 to kill four of his classmates.