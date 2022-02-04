Preliminary exam continues for ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith

(WXYZ) — Today is a big day in the ongoing criminal case against former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Smith resigned 2 years ago after being charged with 10 felonies by the state attorney general including forgery and running a criminal enterprise.

Watch the arguments live here:

The evidence presented during several hearings is Smith misused some $600,000 in drug and drunk driving forfeiture funds and kept them in four off-book bank accounts over several years.

Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller is also charged with conspiracy and misconduct in office.

Judge Cynthia Arvant from Oakland County will preside over the case and will decide if both are bound over for trial as charged. She could also reduce the charges or toss the case out for lack of evidence.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Smith also pleaded guilty in a related federal case of obstruction of justice.

Sentencing in that case is set for February 16.