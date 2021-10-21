Watch
Preliminary exam continues in corruption case of ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith

Eric Smith in Court
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 21, 2021
(WXYZ) — Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith is back in court today for a continuation of his preliminary exam in a corruption case that started two years ago and uncovered 4 off-book checking accounts holding hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Smith is facing ten counts including Embezzlement, Running a Criminal Enterprise, Tampering with Evidence, and Conspiracy, up to 20 years if convicted.

The Michigan Attorney General alleged Smith misused $600,000 in forfeiture funds over several years as his own personal slush fund.

Smith resigned from office after being charged.

The case was first discovered by auditors who did a spot-check.

This case is separate from the federal corruption case in which he recently entered a guilty plea.

