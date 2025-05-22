Preliminary hearing for man charged in deadly Clinton Township explosion begins Thursday

(WXYZ) — The preliminary hearing for a man who is charged in the deadly Clinton Township explosion last year will begin on Thursday.

Noor Noel Kestou, 31, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the explosion from March 2024 at a building in Clinton Township.

Officials provide update on industrial fire and explosion in Clinton Township; here's what they said

Chopper video shows aftermath of massive fire & explosion in Clinton Township

Investigators say that the building, owned and operated by Kestou, exploded because of thousands of cans of Nitrous oxide and butane stored in the building.A 19-year-old man died in that explosion after being struck in the head by a Nitrous oxide canister. The explosion happened in March, with the field investigation on the incident being delayed until this month.

When the building exploded, debris went flying miles away. A 19-year-old man was killed after being hit by some of the dangerous debris.

Kestou was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport weeks after the explosion. He was reportedly planning to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket.

The EPA began cleanup on the site in August 2024, and officials say the cleanup was completed on Dec. 4, 2024, which included final disposal of waste materials to an EPA-approved facility.

In total, the EPA said there were 28,295 DOT-compromised aluminum and steel nitrous oxide compressed gas cylinders intact and fire-damaged. They were degassed, devalved and were recycled.

The final numbers of material cleaned up included:

