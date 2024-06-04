Preliminary hearing resumes for a Michigan mayor accused in 'false elector' scheme

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WXMI) — Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood returned to court Monday for a preliminary hearing that started last week.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Vanderwood for his alleged role in a so-called false elector scheme. He and 15 co-defendants are accused of meeting in secret beneath the Michigan Republican Party headquarters in December 2020 to submit certificates to the U.S. Senate and National Archives with the intention of awarding Michigan’s electoral votes — won by President Biden — to their preferred candidate.

They all face a number of charges, among them forgery, election law forgery, and uttering and publishing.

Monday, investigators spoke about how in-fighting among Michigan Republicans made their seven-month-long investigation more difficult.

Testimony is expected to continue after Monday’s hearing. Once witness testimony is finished, the judge will determine whether the evidence is sufficient enough to bind the case over to circuit court.

Vanderwood may spend decades in prison if found guilty.

