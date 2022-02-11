Watch
Ambassador Bridge blockade: Ontario premier declares state of emergency

Posted at 11:05 AM, Feb 11, 2022
(WXYZ) — Premier of Ontario Doug Ford announced Friday that he is declaring a state of emergency for his province amid the ongoing Ambassador Bridge blockade.

Ford said during a press conference he will use legal authorities to "urgently enact orders to make crystal clear that it is illegal and punishable by law to impede the movement of people, goods, and services, along critical infrastructure, including border crossing, 400 series highways ...”

He added, “ we will take whatever steps necessary to make sure the border is reopened.”

He said people not willing to allow traffic to flow could face jail time, a $100,000 fine and risk losing their commercial licenses.

The initial declaration will be for 48 hours and then the cabinet will meet.

