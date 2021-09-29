Preservation Detroit offering Michiganders guided tours through the city's most historic gravesites

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Michiganders have the chance to get into the Halloween spirit with a guided tour through some of Michigan's most famous cemeteries.

Preservation Detroit is offering city residents a visit to some of the city's most historic gravesites of legendary figures who called Detroit home.

From Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks to soul legend Aretha Franklin and the founder of Stroh’s beer, tour-takers will walk the scenic cemeteries on an over three-hour tour learning the stories behind the famous and infamous.

Tours are offered each Saturday throughout the month of October. Due to last year’s tours cancellations, Preservation Detroit says tickets for this year’s return are going fast.

Those interested can be purchases tickets online until 6 p.m. the Friday before the tour or until sold out.

Tickets are $20 for Preservation Detroit members and $25 for nonmembers.

All tours take place rain or shine..

The schedule for Preservation Detroit's 2021 Cemetery Tours is:

